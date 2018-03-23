Michael Bennett Indicted for Allegedly Pushing and Injuring an Elderly, Disabled Security Guard at Super Bowl

Michael Bennett has been indicted on a felony charge by a grand jury in Houston after he allegedly shoved and injured a 66-year-old paraplegic security guard who blocked his access to the field at the Super Bowl, according to a report from KHOU.

This alleged incident occurred at the Super Bowl a year ago, where Michael Bennett was watching his brother Martellus, then a member of the Patriots. KHOU details:

Immediately following the game, Bennett shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate. NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access. Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team. The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. It carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

There is a warrant out for Bennett’s arrest, and from that point on the legal system will play its course.

Given that this happened not just in an NFL stadium but at the Super Bowl, one would have to imagine that video could emerge of this.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently acquired Bennett in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, and for now it is too early to tell whether this alleged incident will have any impact on his status.