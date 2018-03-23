NFL USA Today Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Wrongdoing After Being Sued By Man Allegedly Assaulted in His Home

Odell Beckham Jr. is being sued for $15 million after a man, Ishmael Temple alleges he was “beaten to a pulp” at Beckham’s home, according to TMZ.

Temple claims this started after Beckham’s bodyguard pointed a gun at him and said, “I bet you’ve never gotten shot before” and Beckham did nothing about it.

Temple alleges that this later resulted in his being punched in the head and stomped on before waking up with being kicked in the face. He claims that Beckham just let it happen. TMZ has a gallery of the injuries Temple allegedly sustained in Beckham’s home.

Beckham’s lawyer Daniel Davillier released the following statement, calling the claims “outlandish and unsubstantiated”:

 

