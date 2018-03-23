Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola appear to have broken up after dating for two years. Amendola recently signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Miami Dolphins and, apparently it was time for another big life change, because on Friday he unfollowed Culpo on Instagram and deleted all the pictures of them together.

Fran over at Barstool Sports was apparently the first to notice this tragedy.

Something tells me she didn’t see this coming because she posted the following picture on Instagram on March 10:

the drug ……… love A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

The unfollowing is definitely Amendola’s loss, because her Instagram is fantastic. Since she’s now apparently single, enjoy some of her best pictures below and on the following pages:

Me and all my friends today 😁 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

6 days.. 💕 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT