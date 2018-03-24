Georgia Equipment Manager Allegedly Set Up Hidden Camera in Football Facility Shower

Kevin Purvis, a 37-year-old associate equipment manager for the Georgia Bulldogs football team, was charged with four felonies on Friday after being accused of stashing a hidden camera in the shower area of the team’s facility. The device was discovered late last month in an area coaches also access. The university states no players were victimized.

Coach Kirby Smart said he was disappointed and upset by the situation, “but I’m very pleased that it didn’t involve any of our student-athletes, and that’s the key. Right now I’m focused on spring ball.”

Purvis was held on $16,000 bond Saturday and faces three felony counts of eavesdropping/surveillance as well as two marijuana-related charges per an ESPN report. He had held the position at Georgia since 2006 before he was fired two weeks ago during the investigation.

[AJC]