Johnny Manziel Praises Colin Kaepernick, Says He's "Tired" of Comparisons

Colin Kaepernick and Johnny Manzielare two of the biggest free agent quarterbacks harboring hope they can return to the NFL. They are consistently presented as a pair of apples or a pair of oranges despite clear evidence they are drastically different, both in terms of on-field talent and why they don’t have a job.

Manziel, whose recent workout was public where Kaepernick’s was done in secret, just took to Twitter to address comparisons between the two. He was quite effusive in his praise for the controversial Kaepernick but made no secret that he’s grown tired of the comparisons.

Did not see that coming. The plot twists. The soap opera continues.

For the record, it’s still my belief neither guy will ever be on another NFL roster. If forced to pick one, though, I’ll take Manziel.