Sportsmanship is an important part of athletic competition. The ideal version varies from person to person and there’s a lot of gray area. But standing on a fallen opponent’s back and using it as a launching pad for a front flip is one of those things universally recognized as a no-no.

That didn’t stop Drew Chatman from doing it to Irvins Ayala during Friday night’s LFA 36.

So this happened after we went off air from #LFA36 last night. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WNlrNA9Za1 — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) March 24, 2018

The move resulted in a swift disqualification because, well, we can’t have any of that.