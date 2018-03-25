Finally, the New York Giants Sound Sick and Tired of Odell Beckham, and a Trade Could Happen

The NFL owner meetings began today, and the biggest story by far is what John Mara of the Giants said when backed into a corner about his petulant star receiver Odell Beckham.

I tried to warn the Giants last January, after the boat trip; then in the offseason when he began to demand being the highest-paid player in the NFL. Then at his position. It’s always something with Beckham, and Mara seems fed up:

John Mara sounds as frustrated and annoyed as you'll ever hear him in public about Odell Beckham. Says he's tired of answering questions about his behavior. Said Beckham knows what is expected of him, "it's up to him." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 25, 2018

Mara said he has not spoken to Beckham since latest video surfaced. Shurmur met with him last week. For first time Mara also did not sound totally committed to Beckham being a Giant long term. Said when team is 3-13, nobody untouchable. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 25, 2018

Mara said it was possible Beckham plays on the last year of his contract. Said the Giants are not shopping Beckham. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 25, 2018

Odell Beckham’s attitude and antics totally changed with “The Catch.” He became a Superstar. Between the highlight reel plays – nobody questions his talent – and flamboyant hair, Beckham became a Global Superstar. Then came the boat trip, and it changed everything. He’s never been in trouble with the law, but he just decided he wants to play by his own set of rules, so he does. We know receivers are divas; Beckham is close to the Randy Moss level of talent, with the Terrell Owens level of behavior.

Should be a fun summer in New York.