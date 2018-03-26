Albert Belle Arrested for DUI, Indecent Exposure at Spring Training Game

Former Major League slugger Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Arizona for driving under the influence and indecent exposure. Fox 10’s Matt Rodewald reports the arrest happened during a spring training game in Scottsdale.

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game on…. *2 counts of indecent exposure

*1 count of DY using a combination of liquor drugs and/or vapors

*1 count of extreme DUI with a blood alcohol of .08 or more — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

The details of Belle’s behavior were not immediately known. Extreme DUI is defined by a blood-alcohol of .15 in the state of Arizona.

Belle, 51, was one of the most fearsome hitters of the 1990s, a baseball bad boy who never shied from confrontation. He was suspended in 1996 after running over Fernando Vina on the way to second base. He was caught using a corked bat in 1994. He constantly feuded with the media.

In 2006, he admitted stalking a former girlfriend and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.