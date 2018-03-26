Billions and Basketball Talk With Buckets Co-Host Rob Perez

TBL alum Rob Perez, who co-hosts the joint Cycle/ESPN Periscope production ‘Buckets’ alongside Cassidy Hubbarth, joined us on Periscope last night to discuss the Season 3 premiere of Billions and the general NBA picture.

We begin talking about Billions at the 1:10-mark, and at the 17:10 mark we discuss ‘Buckets’ and then head on to topics like his wars with Sixers and Pacers fans, whether Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will actually make shots against the Cavs in the playoffs this year, what on Earth is going on with Kawhi Leonard, and whether the Knicks will ever be good again: