Dean Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers Get Ripped By Sir Mix-a-Lot

You’re reading that headline correctly. At a show over the weekend, the man whose anaconda didn’t want none had thoughts on the Los Angeles Chargers and Dean Spanos. Yes, Sir Mix-A-Lot went off on Spanos and the Chargers leaving San Diego and compared it to his own Seattle Supersonics bolting to Oklahoma City.

Check this out:

If you can’t win over an early 90s one-hit wonder rapper, who can you win with? The world continues to rain crap on Spanos and Los Angeles’ least-favorite attraction.

All that said, I’d love to hear Sir Mix-a-Lot’s takes on a wide range of topics. What does he think about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions? What are his thoughts on climate change and its impacts on indigenous populations, particularly in Southeast Asia? Are antibiotic resistant bacterias going to become the norm? What is a catch?

We need your opinions Sir Mix-a-Lot. Please weigh in.

(Hat-tip to the always great Darren Smith for capturing the video)