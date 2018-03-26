Jimmy Garoppolo And Alexandra King Appear To Be Dating

Jimmy Garoppolo is just living his best life.
Still undefeated as a starter and armed with a new five-year, $137.5 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy G. is having quite the last few months. And now it appears he’s found a girlfriend. Yeah, sorry ladies, the NFL’s most eligible bachelor appears to be off the market.
Garoppolo and Alexandra King first made news when she posted a picture with him on Valentine’s Day:
But other than that there was no confirmation of a relationship. That is, until this weekend.
The couple was spotted at Disneyland over the weekend:
We don’t know much about Ms. King other than the fact that she has 24,000 Instagram followers, so we assumed she was some kind of Insta-model. But that theory was blown up by the fact that she’s only posted 14 pictures.
Here’s a few:
