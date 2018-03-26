NFL USA Today Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo And Alexandra King Appear To Be Dating

Jimmy Garoppolo And Alexandra King Appear To Be Dating

NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo And Alexandra King Appear To Be Dating

Jimmy Garoppolo is just living his best life.

Still undefeated as a starter and armed with a new five-year, $137.5 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy G. is having quite the last few months. And now it appears he’s found a girlfriend. Yeah, sorry ladies, the NFL’s most eligible bachelor appears to be off the market.

Garoppolo and Alexandra King first made news when she posted a picture with him on Valentine’s Day:

My Valentine 🌹

A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on

But other than that there was no confirmation of a relationship. That is, until this weekend.

The couple was spotted at Disneyland over the weekend:

Disneyland (c/o TMZ)

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on

We don’t know much about Ms. King other than the fact that she has 24,000 Instagram followers, so we assumed she was some kind of Insta-model. But that theory was blown up by the fact that she’s only posted 14 pictures.

Here’s a few:

waiting on the piece to complete me 🌥

A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on

King of the castle @balr

A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on

like a ticket on the dash

A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home