Jimmy Garoppolo And Alexandra King Appear To Be Dating

Jimmy Garoppolo is just living his best life.

Still undefeated as a starter and armed with a new five-year, $137.5 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy G. is having quite the last few months. And now it appears he’s found a girlfriend. Yeah, sorry ladies, the NFL’s most eligible bachelor appears to be off the market.

Garoppolo and Alexandra King first made news when she posted a picture with him on Valentine’s Day:

My Valentine 🌹 A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on Feb 15, 2018 at 4:23pm PST

But other than that there was no confirmation of a relationship. That is, until this weekend.

The couple was spotted at Disneyland over the weekend:

Disneyland (c/o TMZ) A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo Pics Vids (@jimmy_g10news) on Mar 23, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

We don’t know much about Ms. King other than the fact that she has 24,000 Instagram followers, so we assumed she was some kind of Insta-model. But that theory was blown up by the fact that she’s only posted 14 pictures.

Here’s a few:

King of the castle @balr A post shared by Alexandra King (@alexroseking) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT