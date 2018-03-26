Luke Russert Told Tony Kornheiser an Amazing Story About Getting Scammed By a Monkey in Bali

Luke Russert has been traveling all over the planet since leaving his job at NBC in 2016; back in Washington DC for a spell, he sat in on the Tony Kornheiser Show this past Thursday, where he proceeded to tell a remarkable story about getting scammed by a monkey and its master in Bali:

Essentially, Russert got his sunglasses swiped, and a man emerged from the woods saying that for a $5 bag of fruit perhaps the monkey would return Russert’s belongings. Lo and behold, the transaction was completed. Russert also observed the scam happen with a South Korea woman and her iPhone, which he says cost more to retrieve than his sunglasses.

In the end, he channeled Ron Burgundy in saying that he wasn’t even mad he was just impressed.