Odell Beckham Jr. Rams Rumors Are Interesting, But Do Leaked NFL Trades Ever Actually Happen?

Odell Beckham Jr. might be on the move, as the New York Giants appear willing to consider unloading their star wide receiver. The Los Angeles Rams are apparently very interested in acquiring the 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler.

According to the New York Daily News, the Rams have already made inquiries about a trade for Beckham. Given that LA lost deep-threat Sammy Watkins in free agency, the team could certainly use a game-breaking wideout. Beckham fits that bill.

While throwing a guy with Beckham’s off-field issues into the middle of LA’s nightlife has “disaster” written all over it, it sure would be entertaining. You know what else would be entertaining? An offense with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tavon Austin and Beckham. Please, for the love of all that’s holy, give us that.

While that would be amazing, in the end, leaked trade rumors in the NFL almost never wing up happenung. We hear a lot about guys being connected to teams in trades, but if they wind up getting dealt it’s often to a completely different situation. Something about this smells like the Giants leaking interest from the Rams to help drive up the price for Beckham.

With that caveat, please let this happen. It makes so much sense.

Beckham is under contract through 2018, but is seeking a massive long-term extension. The Rams are currently about $35 million under the salary cap and that number could jump to as much as $97 million next year, so they have the money to give OBJ a big contract.

As for the potential of a trade being worked out, the Rams and Giants just did a deal that sent linebacker Alec Ogletree to New York earlier this month. So the teams are familiar with each other.

The Giants are said to be asking for a first-round pick and more for Beckham. Well, the Rams have the 23rd and 87th picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, and have several young players who could be added in to make a deal happen. Heck, Kupp just had a great rookie season (62 catches, 869 yards, five touchdowns) and could be a part of any deal.

Beckham is a problem child off the field, but there are few receivers in the NFL who can match his ability on it. He’d be a great fit in the Rams’ offense, and if he could grow up and mature, he’d be a phenomenal pickup for that organization.