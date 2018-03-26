Roundup: Stormy Daniels Tells All; Kawhi Leonard Should Demand a Trade; & Blogger Goes After Mitch McConnell

Elsa Hosk, a model … wife attacks husband because he forgot their anniversary … “school district stocks classrooms with rocks to combat school shooters” … here are photos of Playmate-turned-model Karen McDougal through the years … “Corporation, ex-manager indicted in Verruckt water slide death” … I’m glad Billions is back, and here’s an interview with the non binary genius, who seems anti-science? … Steven Spielberg doesn’t think Netflix movies should be eligible for the Oscars …. the boyfriend of a missing model killed himself after a police chase …

My Fox Sports Radio Show: Why the NCAA Tournament needs the best teams to advance; Odell Beckham can’t stay out of the headlines; why Kawhi Leonard should demand a trade; and Stephen Curry is the most important player to the NBA playoffs. [Podcast]

Reality: Football drives revenue, so no, Eastern Michigan isn’t cutting football. Anything else can go. Not football. [M Live]

Kentucky legend Richie Farmer got popped for DUI last week. [Kentucky.com]

Stats and advanced metrics absolutely love Baker Mayfield. He did play in the Big 12, where they play Arena League defense, though. [MMQB]

I totally believe this theory, no matter what the company says. “A conspiracy theory has spread among Facebook and Instagram users: The company is tapping our microphones to target ads.” [WSJ]

Sports blogger/radio host Matt Jones wants to take down Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. [Politico]

A female high school basketball player spent the entire season in Virginia; then transferred to Pennsylvania to help a team in the playoffs. [Post-Gazette]

So the GM of the Anaheim Angels had a great offseason … by doing nothing? [LA Times]

Nice story on Moe Harkless of the Blazers, who apologized to his teammates for pouting, and then started to play great. [Oregonian]

Biggest surprise from the Stormy Daniels interview was that Trump didn’t wear a hat.

Rough ending Sunday night for Carmelo Anthony as the Thunder got swept by the Blazers.