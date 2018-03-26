VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Kissed By Male Pitch Invader, Didn't Appear Thrilled About it

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by a male fan on the field today during Portugal’s international friendly in Switzerland, and then the man kissed him.

The fan first tried to kiss him the on the lips but instead got his cheek as Ronaldo quickly moved his head. Based on the look on Ronaldo’s face, he was not happy:

It is still unclear how the random man got onto the field — he seemed to linger there for an eternity, too; he had time to land his kiss and then pose for a selfie. There were several other pitch invaders security had to tend to during this sequence. This type of thing seems to happen way more over in Europe than stateside.