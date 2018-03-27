Josh Rosen's Former Coach: Draft Sam Darnold

Jim Mora coached Josh Rosen for three seasons at UCLA. He, more than anyone else, knows what the young quarterback is capable of and what he is not. His advice to the Cleveland Browns, who have the pick of any quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Draft the kid from USC.

“Because of fit, I would take Sam Darnold if I were the Cleveland Browns,” Mora said Monday on NFL Network. “I think [he has] that blue-collar, gritty attitude. I think his teammates will love him. I think the city will love him. He’ll say the right things. He’ll come in and represent well. I think he kind of represents what Cleveland is. And then if I was one of the New York teams, I’d take Josh like that. I think they’re both going to be great pros.”

And you know what? Good for Mora for going out there and serving as the conductor of the Straight Talk Express. If he really believes the Browns would be better off with Darnold, he should say so. It’s not as if he’s forever beholden to Rosen and must serve as a hype man.

Besides, Mora has been nothing but consistent with his praise for Rosen during the pre-draft process. It’s just that he — along with most other experts — believe Darnold is a better choice and therefore will come off the board earlier.

“I think some day hopefully we’re talking about the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady debate,” Mora said. “Which one’s better? I think both of those guys can be those types of guys.”

Honesty and bold predictions? If a guy didn’t know better he’d think this former coach was angling for a regular analyst job.