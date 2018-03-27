Roundup: Stormy Daniels Got Monster TV Ratings for 60 Minutes; Dillian Whyte's Violent Knockout; & the Latest on the NFL and Gambling

Kate Beckinsale, actress … the US government is officially investigating Facebook … imagine losing your ‘dream job’ because you liked a tweet … two sisters took baseball bats to a woman after she cut them off in traffic … Stormy Daniels going on 60 Minutes resulted in the show’s highest ratings in 10 years … she wrote ‘Pacific Rim’ and now is the go-to blockbuster movie writer … a family of four from Iowa went to Mexico and died; one report claims a gas leak in their condo was responsible … “Terrifying Bombings Leave Cracks In Austin’s Facade Of Cool” …

Great column on Loyola nearly missing the NCAA Tournament because it almost lost in the MVC semifinals. This team can clearly play with the big boys. [Yahoo Sports]

LaVar Ball hates that LiAngelo got tattoos … so Lonzo got one, too. [LA Times]

My Fox Sports Radio Show: Why the NCAA Tournament needs the best teams to advance; Odell Beckham can’t stay out of the headlines; why Kawhi Leonard should demand a trade; and Stephen Curry is the most important player to the NBA playoffs. [Podcast]

The Cowboys were patient in free agency, and actually got a nice group of players, led by receiver Allen Hurns. [Star Telegram]

You probably don’t remember former UNC forward David Noel, but he had some interesting Instagram comments about the loss to Kansas. [News & Observer]

Sounds like Roger Goodell is going the Adam Silver route, and going to want a cut of the Vegas gambling profits. That won’t go over well. [WSJ]

“Teachers can’t afford Miami rents. The county has a plan: Let them live at school.” [Herald]

“Investigators believe a man in Arizona was distributing performance-enhancing drugs on a massive, global scale, yet no charges have been filed.” [NY Times]

This didn’t get much coverage over the weekend, but Chino Hills won a State title in basketball. It’s the same school that LaVar Ball pulled his young son from after one of his friends – who LaVar trains – got cut from the team. [LA Times]

Here’s Andy Murray singing in bed.

I’d never heard of Dillian Whyte, but oh boy this is a violent KO.