The Real Reason LeBron James Seems to Be Immune From Injuries

The NBA has seen nearly all of its top stars suffer from one injury or another over the past several years, except for, of course, LeBron James. While there is considerable evidence to suggest James in bionic in his 15th year, new clues have emerged.

According to his business partner Maverick Carter, anyone can maintain this level of health for 15 years as long as they are willing to spend $1.5 million a year on their body like James does.

This is due to his use of cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, and NormaTec leg boots.

What is a hyperbaric chamber?

In addition, James has personal chefs with a very strict diet. He does enjoy chicken breast and pasta before competition but added a few years ago, “a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I’ll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries — I can’t. I’ll wait for that after the game. I can’t do that before the game.”

Based on his performance, to say this method is effective may be an understatement.