10 Best Movie Gambling Scenes of All-Time

Today while I was doing my research for my Final Four picks post, this tweet caught my eye:

White Men Can't Jump was released in theaters on this day in 1992. pic.twitter.com/AJQBgj7Wo2 — UPNORTHTRIPS (@upnorthtrips) March 27, 2018

Immediately my degenerate self started thinking about gambling scenes in movies, so this post was born! Check out some of my favorite gambling scenes of all-time:

SWINGERS

THE HUSTLER is a terrific movie if you have not seen it yet. There were many classic scenes, but this is one of my favorites:

CADDYSHACK

One of the best scenes from one of the best movies ever…TIN CUP:

TOMBSTONE had a few classics, but this is my favorite one:

THE STING

CASINO ROYALE

CINCINNATI KID

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP

And last but not least, my favorite gambling scene of all-time. Have tried to replicate this many times at the casino…Check, check, check…Pay that man his money! ROUNDERS:

Honorable mention just because this is everyone’s motto at the roulette table…PASSENGER 57: