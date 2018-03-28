USA Today Sports

Does This Talking Coffee Goat Ad Make You Want to Watch 'Get Up,' Or Throw Something?

Does This Talking Coffee Goat Ad Make You Want to Watch 'Get Up,' Or Throw Something?

Media Gossip/Musings

Does This Talking Coffee Goat Ad Make You Want to Watch 'Get Up,' Or Throw Something?

I have seen this Get Up! commercial what feels like several dozen times this week on various ESPN channels. It was mildly annoying the first time and at this point has become a real trigger. Is it like those Spike Lee/Charles Barkley ads that air on an endless loop during the NCAA Tournament and appear to be annoying on purpose so they stick out in your mind, or was this a sincere effort to earnestly drive viewers to a sports television program?

, , Media, Media Gossip/Musings

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home