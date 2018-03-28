Houston Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Spieth Fix His Putting this Week?

The PGA Tour only has one more stop before heading to Augusta for the Masters. This week the Tour heads to Houston for the unsponsored Houston Open where the usual golfers like Fowler, Spieth, and Mickelson are set to make their last tune-ups.

Fowler, Rose, Spieth, Stenson and Mickelson are the favorites and of those five, Fowler is the only one to have played in the last four events and not missed a cut. Spieth has finished as high as tied for second in 2016, Stenson finished second in 2016, and Fowler finished sixth in 2014.

There are several who need a win to gain entry into the Masters. Ian Poulter, Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els and Lee Westwood are in that group. Should Westwood not win, it would be the first time he will not have played in the Masters since 2004 and only the second time that Els would not have played at Augusta since 1993.

Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million winner)

Defending champion: Russell Henley (20 under, 268)

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler +1000 Justin Rose +1000 Jordan Spieth +1000 Phil Mickelson +1000 Henrik Stenson +1200 Daniel Berger +2500 Tony Finau +2800 Luke List +2800 Rafa Cabrera Bello +2800 Russell Henley +2000

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Tee No. 1

8:20 AM – Bud Cauley, Dominic Bozzelli, Keith Mitchell

8:30 AM – Chad Campbell, Kelly Kraft, Sam Saunders

8:40 AM – Scott Piercy, Ben Crane, Tom Hoge

8:50 AM – D.A. Points, Russell Knox, Smylie Kaufman

9:00 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn, Charles Howell III

9:10 AM – Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk, Matt Every

9:20 AM – Rod Pampling, Greg Chalmers, Bill Haas

9:30 AM – Jonathan Byrd, C.T. Pan, Brandon Harkins

9:40 AM – Alex Cejka, Bob Estes, Cameron Tringale

9:50 AM – Michael Thompson, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair

10:00 AM – Abraham Ancer, Adam Schenk, Bobby Gates

10:10 AM – Brett Stegmaier, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Baca

1:10 PM – Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Ryan Blaum

1:20 PM – Shawn Stefani, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dylan Frittelli

1:30 PM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Streelman, Jon Curran

1:40 PM – Jason Dufner, Nick Watney, Ernie Els

1:50 PM – Daniel Berger, Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker

2:00 PM – Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Russell Henley

2:10 PM – Matt Jones, Chez Reavie, Luke List

2:20 PM – Geoff Ogilvy, Ian Poulter, Richy Werenski

2:30 PM – Robert Streb, Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang

2:40 PM – Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder, Yuta Ikeda

2:50 PM – Ben Silverman, Xinjun Zhang, Paul Dunne

3:00 PM – Bronson Burgoon, Stephan Jaeger, Zach Cabra

Tee No. 10

8:20 AM – Ryan Palmer, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Harold Varner III

8:30 AM – Hunter Mahan, Lucas Glover, Robert Garrigus

8:40 AM – Scott Brown, Thomas Pieters, Martin Piller

8:50 AM – Brice Garnett, Cody Gribble, Tony Finau

9:00 AM – Chris Stroud, Jhonattan Vegas, Jordan Spieth

9:10 AM – Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Martin Kaymer

9:20 AM – Jonas Blixt, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington

9:30 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim

9:40 AM – Scott Stallings, Derek Fathauer, Aaron Wise

9:50 AM – Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch, Julian Suri

10:00 AM – Rob Oppenheim, Ethan Tracy, Shubhankar Sharma

10:10 AM – Seamus Power, Nicholas Lindheim, Dawie van der Walt

1:10 PM – Martin Flores, Byeong Hun An, Blayne Barber

1:20 PM – J.J. Henry, Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers

1:30 PM – Harris English, Retief Goosen, Peter Uihlein

1:40 PM – Ryan Armour, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

1:50 PM – Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati

2:00 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Brandt Snedeker, Shane Lowry

2:10 PM – Troy Merritt, Whee Kim, Andrew Loupe

2:20 PM – Chesson Hadley, Lee Westwood, Beau Hossler

2:30 PM – J.B. Holmes, John Huh, Rory Sabbatini

2:40 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Tyler Duncan, Nate Lashley

2:50 PM – Andrew Putnam, Tom Lovelady, Seungsu Han

3:00 PM – Corey Conners, Roberto Diaz, JJ Wood

My Pick

As much as I would love to see Westwood or Els win, I don’t think they’ll get it done and it will be disappointing to not have either at Augusta.

This week I’m picking Jordan Spieth. Spieth has been struggling lately, he currently ranks 172nd in strokes gained putting, 201st in total putting, 112th in one-putt percentage, 196th in putting from three feet, 191st in putting from four feet, 103rd in putting from five feet, and 189th in putts inside of 10 feet.

That is not the Spieth that we have come to know. I think this week he turns it around and not only straightens out the putter, but gets a win before heading to Augusta where he not only has a win, but has finished T2 twice and T11th once.

