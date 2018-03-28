Jason Whitlock Blasts "Narrative at ESPN, from Cari Champion on Down" Regarding Kaepernick and Manziel

Today on Speak For Yourself, Jason Whitlock doubled down on his opinion that Johnny Manziel is a good role model for Colin Kaepernick to those people that are “whining” and “want Kaep back in the NFL.” This prompted The Big Lead’s founder Jason McIntyre to ask who these people are he is referring to, and Whitlock fearlessly responding saying it was ESPN, in particular, Cari Champion.

Whitlock continued saying the whole narrative over at ESPN is that “Kaep is getting screwed.” Champion recently took big issue with Manziel getting more interest than Kaepernick, saying we all know why:

Just Nah. A post shared by Cari Champion (@carichampion) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:38pm PDT

Whitlock also went after ESPN for only taking a snippet of Jon Gruden’s comments on Kaepernick in its headline to make it sound as if he is “shocked” he is still unemployed.

What are your thoughts?