LeBron James Saying He Would Vote Himself MVP Is Him Futilely Trying to Catch Michael Jordan

LeBron James has weighed in on who would get his vote for the 2018 MVP award, it would be LeBron James. Telling the AP, “I would vote for me,” because:

“The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”

This, of course, is asinine and not only should James not win the award, he shouldn’t get a single first-place vote. They should all go to James Harden. Harden is clearly the MVP as he has been the best player on the team with the best record this season. Harden is leading the NBA in scoring, PER, Real Plus-Minus, is responsible for some of the greatest games of the past decade, and has not accumulated a mediocre month like LeBron did in January.

But that is not the discussion here, that is obvious, but why LeBron is saying this is the mystery.

The reason has the same greater meaning behind everything he does: chasing Michael Jordan. This latest answer from LeBron follows a pattern of self-congratulatory statements that could only add up to one thing: He knows he is not better than Jordan, but cannot get over it.

If LeBron truly thought he was better than “His Airness” he would simply let his play on the court speak, but he isn’t doing that. If he was okay with this, he would feel no need to continue to pump up his individual achievements.

This was not the case for LeBron years ago. In fact, he was actually one of the more humble superstars, often putting his teammates first. He was the one who insisted his entire team joined him on stage during his first MVP speech … a far cry from now claiming he is the MVP because of how much he has overcome his teammates.

This is because, at the time, LeBron felt he could surpass his childhood idol, but he now knows the six championships is getting further out of reach. This became crystal clear after Cleveland was ramrodded last June by Golden State. That is why this year, he is dealing with his demons by congratulating himself for individual accomplishments at an alarming rate.

Remember this first began noticeably when he congratulated himself in third person (Floyd Mayweather style) on Instagram before he became the youngest to score 30,000 career points:

This put him in a club with Jordan, just sooner, as he made it clear the “Young King” did.

Then a few months later, he wanted to broadcast to the world he gets better with age, so much so, he is like a popular beverage:

“I’m Like Fine Wine, I Get Better With Age”

Now, why is this particular MVP so important to him? He trails Jordan four to five in the category. His new plan to convince everyone he is better is by passing Jordan individually, therefore, he needs at least one more MVP award to help build up his case.

LeBron is the king of mind games, and this is all being done for a reason. He has turned into the rapper that can’t pass Tupac but it bothers him so much, he is begging the masses to believe he has.

King James does nothing without a purpose, this has all been blueprinted. To some degree, it has worked as there is a legitimate debate amongst many that he is better than Jordan. But don’t be fooled, LeBron has been great in his career, just not as great as Jordan. Just like this year, he has been great, just not as great as Harden.