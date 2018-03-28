Roundup: NFL Cheerleaders Have the Worst Instagram Rules; Facebook is Monitoring Android Users; & Damian Lillard Does it Again

Emmanuelle Chriqui, because you miss Entourage … Charles Koch helped turn Wichita State into a college hoops power … the Pennsylvania college student who died in Bermuda apparently fell to his death, and no foul play is suspected … “Teen taking driving test plows into exam station before making it to road” … would you ever put your face on luggage? … the Instagram rules for NFL cheerleaders are total garbage and very unfair … “Facebook tells horrified users, “it’s explained right there in the app” … if you have an Android, Facebook has been monitoring your calls and texts … in regard to the Denver Post gutting its staff: “Imagine If Gordon Gekko Bought News Empires” … the rowing machine at your gym is vastly underrated, I suggest checking it out … Oregon family of five killed after SUV plunges off Pacific Coast Highway …

Very in-depth read on grassroots basketball. The Marvin Bagley stuff is pretty jarring, but I can’t blame his parents for it. [Oregonian]

Actually, Lionel Messi needs to win a World Cup to be the GOAT. What GOAT in their respective sport hasn’t won a title of that magnitude? [Yahoo Sports]

Wasn’t expecting to like this, but I loved it: A Nintendo King has a midlife crisis. [Wired]

A bunch of people feel like dopes for tweeting “Fire John Beilein” in couple years ago. [Toledo Blade]

Yes, Donovan Mitchell is playing great, but why bring Gordon Hayward into it? That felt unnecessary. [SLT]

Lengthy read about how the Memphis Tigers went after Penny Hardaway, and got him to be their next head coach. [Commercial Appeal]

What it’s like to be married to someone who covers the same beat you do. [Mercury News]

My Fox Sports Radio Show: Why the NCAA Tournament needs the best teams to advance; Odell Beckham can’t stay out of the headlines; why Kawhi Leonard should demand a trade; and Stephen Curry is the most important player to the NBA playoffs. [Podcast]

Enjoyed this scouting report on the Final 4 teams. Especially the part of the Villanova managers being “killers.” [Yahoo Sports]

Will these lions let the hippo eat with them?

If you don’t have Damian Lillard in the Top 4 in MVP voting and 1st team All-NBA, we can’t be friends.