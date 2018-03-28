MLB USA Today Sports

Salvador Perez Tears MCL in Luggage-Carrying Mishap

MLB

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez slipped and fell last night while carrying his luggage, tearing his MCL, MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

His explanation? Missed a step.

Perez, a five-time All-Star, is one of the best defensive catchers in the game. He set career-highs in home runs (27) and RBIs (80) last year while posting a .268/.297/.495.

The Royals face a tall task in competing with the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. A major injury like this out of the gates only makes it more difficult.

Freak injuries are as big a part of baseball as the 7th-inning stretch, but this one stand out in terms of severity. Unlucky break.

