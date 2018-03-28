Five Candidates To Replace Chris Mack At Xavier

Chris Mack is leaving his alma mater to ink a seven-year deal worth a reported $28 million. Mack’s wildly successful tenure at Xavier is now a thing of the past, which means it’s time for the Musketeers to find a new head basketball coach.

While it’s obviously still early in the process, here’s a look at five names to watch as things unfold.

Travis Steele

This would be the easiest pick, and something Xavier has done in the past. Travis Steele is the team’s associate head coach and just finished his ninth season at the school. He’s got a strong track record as a recruiter, and before landing at Xavier he worked for several seasons at Indiana, so he’s got high-major experience.

Xavier went internal for its previous two coaching hires, elevating Sean Miller and Chris Mack from within. That plan of attack has worked for them. Steele is a dynamite recruiter who has worked his way up through the staff at the school and knows the program inside and out. He’s well-respected and if he doesn’t get the job, it wouldn’t be surprising if he took a head job elsewhere. He’s certainly earned that chance.