Duke commit Zion Williamson suffered a gnarly hand injury during Wednesday night’s McDonald’s All-American Game. While driving to the basket, the All-Everything recruit lost his balance and tried to regain it by placing his right hand on the ground. His thumb appeared to bend severely, suggesting a possible dislocation.

Williamson left the game and will see a specialist tomorrow, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Zion Williamson injured hand in second half. Currently being evaluated, will see personal orthapedist tomorrow. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 29, 2018

Not what anyone wants to see in an exhibition game.