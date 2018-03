This was the first pitch of the season 😱 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/UmLJoIk6Ww — ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2018

We all know the Chicago Cubs are going to be good. We all know the Miami Marlins are going to be bad. Even still, Ian Happ blasting a home run on the very first pitch of the 2018 Major League Baseball seems a bit too obvious for so early in the first act. Save some mystery, you guys.