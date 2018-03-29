VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Hops Into New ESPN Booth, Gives Alex Rodriguez a Smooch

Alex Rodriguez is working tonight’s Giants-Dodgers game, his first meaningful baseball broadcast in the ESPN booth. If you had Game 1 in the “when will J. Lo make a cameo appearance on-air” pool, come collect your prize. Here she is between innings hoping in to give her beau a smooch. She also exchanged handshakes with Jessica Mendoza and new play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian.

This probably wouldn’t have happened if ESPN had gone with a pair of in-house candidates. Probably. Rodriguez already providing solid ROI.

Hopefully this editorial choice is better received than the famous Cameron Diaz popcorn incident.