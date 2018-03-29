PM Roundup: Margot Robbie; George Springer Makes History; Joel Embiid Out

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we fully encourage you to skip work and tailgate your face off on Opening Day.

Margo is a killer: The trailer for Margot Robbie’s new movie “Terminal” is out and she plays a killer.

Springer goes deep: Reigning World Series MVP George Springer led off Opening Day with a home run. The first leadoff home run for a World Series champion in history.

Embiid to miss time: Joel Embiid will miss at least two games with a facial contusion. He suffered the injury during a 118-101 win over the Knicks Wednesday night after colliding with Markelle Fultz.

Tweet of the Day:

At 117.3 mph, Giancarlo Stanton's HR was the hardest to the opposite field ever tracked by @statcast. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 29, 2018

