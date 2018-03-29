PM Roundup: Margot Robbie; George Springer Makes History; Joel Embiid Out

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we fully encourage you to skip work and tailgate your face off on Opening Day.
Margo is a killer: The trailer for Margot Robbie’s new movie “Terminal” is out and she plays a killer.
Springer goes deep: Reigning World Series MVP George Springer led off Opening Day with a home run. The first leadoff home run for a World Series champion in history.
Embiid to miss time: Joel Embiid will miss at least two games with a facial contusion. He suffered the injury during a 118-101 win over the Knicks Wednesday night after colliding with Markelle Fultz.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
John Sterling’s Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Call Is Horrific
Dez Bryant Was Second-Least-Valuable Wide Receiver Last Year
A Conversation With Bo Ryan
Cubs’ Ian HappSmacks Homer on First Pitch of Major League Baseball Season
Around the Sports Internet:
The Canelo-GGG rematch might not actually happen
A look at Wonderlic scores over the years
Ranking the top 10 players in the Final Four
Ranking baseball’s 50 best players right now
Song of the Day:
Comments