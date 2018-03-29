Odell Beckham Told Two Rams Players He Wants to Play With Them, Have The Giants Lost Him?

The New York Daily News’ Gary Myers reports Odell Beckham Jr. “has told a couple of Rams players he wants in.”

If this rumor is true, the New York Giants have an even larger problem on their hands, this would mean they have already lost Beckham mentally.

That being said, it seems unlikely that the Giants would trade OBJ to a powerhouse like the Los Angeles Rams. Could you imagine the backlash in New York if OBJ balled out and the Rams made or won the Super Bowl?

I’m still sticking to my guns here, the Giants are posturing by leaking all of this themselves. I don’t see them trading OBJ at all…instead they are trying to use this as a bargaining chip to get a discount on Beckham’s new deal.