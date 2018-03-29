VIDEO: Romeo Langford Dominates McDonald's All-American Game

Romeo Langford is the nation’s highest-ranked uncommitted prospect according to 247Sports, and Wednesday during the McDonald's All-American Game he had quite a night.

Langford is a five-star guard from New Albany, Indiana and is one of the most explosive offensive players in the nation. Widely expected to go the one-and-done route, he showed what all the fuss was about against the nation’s best players. He scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and snagged two steals in just 21 minutes. He was all over the court.

Check out his highlights:

The kid can play.

Langford has been packing high school gyms across the state of Indiana this season every game. For each of his final three playoff games, more than 8,000 people showed up to pack the stands in Seymour, Indiana.

Still undecided on his college destination, Langford is down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. He’s expected to make his announcement sometime in April.