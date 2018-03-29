Roundup: NFL Coming Around on Gambling?, More Facebook Fallout, Why Verizon Pays Employees Way More than AT&T

Christina Aguilera … Baseball’s back! Here are MLB season over/under totals … Apple CEO Tim Cook owns Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg … There’s a TV series coming for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury … $250k ad-supported player jackpot coming to HQ Trivia … Dawson’s Creek reunion on magazine cover … Tyra Banks on losing 30 pounds … “Ex-Russian spy may have been poisoned at his front door, officials say” … Car rolls backwards into pool … What happens with the buildings of all the dying big box stores? … The NFL is lowkey starting to come around on gambling? … Remarkable technology prediction from 1999 … “Mobster’s grandson John Gotti III books second pro bout in New York”.

Why does AT&T pay its workers so much less than Verizon? [WSJ]

Lefty Driesell made the cut for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Here’s the story the legendary Dave Kindred wrote making the case for him this past November [Athletic]

Having a house with a courtyard would be pretty aspirational [Dezeen]

Rest in peace, Daryl Thomas, who was a captain on the national champion 1987 Indiana Hoosiers [CBS Indy]

The best and worst things bartenders have found in the bathroom [VICE]

Shaq says he ran up a $70k Walmart tab after he was traded from Miami to Phoenix [Dime Mag]

Facebook is limiting ad targeting [CNET]

“Samantha Bee wants to “Make America give a damn about Puerto Rico” again with TV special” [Deadline]

Four Tops vs. Temptations Battle of the Bands from 1983 >>>>>>

Professor gives hour lecture on avoiding procrastination

Spongebob cast live reads an episode