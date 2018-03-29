The Big Lead 2018 Major League Baseball Predictions

Opening Day is here, on a dreary March Thursday across much of the country. But, hey, it’s baseball season! Here are our picks for the season, where there are around 8 teams that are seen as head-and-shoulders above the others. Then again, people thought the Cubs were a juggernaut at this time last year, and the Astros were coming off a season where they collapsed over the second half and missed the postseason.
American League East
Koster: New York Yankees. They’re going to make everyone sitting in the left-field bleachers sign a special release due to vicious Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton home run balls.
Phillips: Boston Red Sox
Lisk: Boston Red Sox, over the Yankees in a mild upset based on hype.
American League Central
Koster: Cleveland Indians. With 100-plus wins.
Phillips: Cleveland Indians
Lisk: Cleveland is the class of the division, could have three really bad teams to beat up on.
American League West
Koster: Houston Astros. A full season of Justin Verlander makes this borderline unfair.
Phillips: Houston Astros
Lisk: Houston Astros, they still has too much for everyone else and are loaded.
Wild-Card
Koster: Los Angeles Angels over Boston Red Sox
Phillips: New York Yankees over Los Angeles Angels
Lisk: New York Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels, as Angels finally get to playoffs with Mike Trout.
ALDS
Koster: Indians over Angels; Astros over Yankees
Phillips: Indians over Yankees, Red Sox over Astros
Lisk: Yankees over Indians, Red Sox over Astros
ALCS
Koster: Astros over Indians
Phillips: Red Sox over Indians
Lisk: Red Sox over Yankees
