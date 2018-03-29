Wait, How Tall Is Baker Mayfield? How Tall Is Russell Wilson?

Baker Mayfield was listed at 6’1″ and 220 pounds during his time at Oklahoma. He was 6’0 3/8″ at the Senior Bowl, then miraculously grew to 6’0 5/8″ by the time the NFL combine rolled around. Russell Wilson measured 5’10 5/8″ at the 2012 combine and is listed at 5’11” by the Seattle Seahawks.

The two quarterbacks recently stood back to back like a pair of actors filming an NBC buddy comedy promo. The resulting photo shows there’s not much difference in terms of height.

This is great news for Wilson, who has reached two Super Bowls and proven himself time and time again at the NFL level. This is bad news for Mayfield, who hasn’t. The analytical part of the brain understands that towering height is not a pre-requisite for a successful quarterback. Look no further than Wilson and Drew Brees for proof.

The cranky scout part of the brain, however, sees what the eyes see. Mayfield is definitely short. There’s no way around that. And he’s significantly less mobile than Wilson, who often flees the pocket and mitigates any disadvantage in the vision department.

Mayfield’s representatives should have pulled a Jerry Seinfeld to avoid any such back-touching, which only leads to bad things.

Too late now.