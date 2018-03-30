PM Roundup: Alyson Stoner Comes Out; NFL Free Agency Recap; Joel Embiid's Injury Is Serious

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, counting down to the weekend one story you missed at a time.

Alyson comes out: Alyson Stoner — who many of you will remember as the girl from the Missy Elliott videos — is all grown up and is a singer and actress. Today she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Good for her. Oh, and she can definitely still dance:

NFL free agency recap: The best signings, biggest losses and grades for each team during NFL free agency.

Embiid’s injury is significant: A look at how Joel Embiid’s injury impacts the NBA playoffs.

Tweet of the Day:

Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they’ve agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I’ve ever been at any job ever. Ever. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

