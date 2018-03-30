Geno Auriemma Takes Brave Stand Against NCAA's Branded Cup Policy

Nothing is more important to the NCAA than having every drinkable liquid placed in branded blue cups during the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. There’s no telling what chaos would be unleashed if, by chance, a television camera captured a rogue off-brand coffee cup or Diet Pepsi. And if you think I’m joking, feel free to reach out to any journalist who has been on-site. More than a few have found out the hard way that, yes, this is a deathly serious policy.

In fact, I’m only choosing not to mention the sponsor because I’m safely removed from San Antonio and Columbus — where no one can get me.

This, of course, is not real courage. Real courage is UConn coach Geno Auriemma openly defying the rules right in front of the enforcers, as he did yesterday during media availability with a Dasani water bottle.

Wow. Just toying with authority, like one would do with a cat and a piece of string.

Sadly, there appears to be no video of this blessed incident. Perhaps Auriemma could provide another round of powerful activism after the semifinals.

Our nation cries out for his leadership and bravery.