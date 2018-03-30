Sister Jean Says God is More of a NCAA Than NBA Fan

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt of Loyola-Chicago is the big draw of media day ahead of the 2018 Final Four matchups. She provided her hottest take when she discussed God and his preferences in basketball.

Sister Jean said she thinks God is a basketball fan, and that He likely prefers NCAA hoops to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/sfl2uV4egt — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) March 30, 2018

When asked if God was a basketball fan, the 98-year-old nun responded, “he probably is, and he’s probably a basketball fan, more of the NCAA than the NBA,” adding “these young people are playing with their hearts and not for other financial assistance.”

While the love of money can be at the root of all evil, it’s a bold stance that God would favor not paying the players. I’ll counter by saying the story of David and Goliath involved man-to-man, and any suggestion that God loves zone defense is a tortured interpretation of the Battle of Jericho.