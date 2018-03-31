44-Year-Old Outfielder Robs Homer With Leaping Grab

Ichiro Suzuki, who at 44 is in way better shape than you were in your peak, robbed Cleveland’s Jose Ramirezof a home run this afternoon. Playing for the Seattle Mariners once again, the future Hall of Famer went back on the blast to deep left field and timed his leap perfectly. It was the type of athleticism he showcased as a spry 27-year-old rookie some 3,080-odd hits ago.

I do not think it’s crazy to think he’ll still be doing this at 46, 47, and perhaps even 49. Alert the Old Takes Exposed guy.