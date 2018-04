Joel Embiid is injured and forced to watch his beloved Kansas Jayhawks get throttled by Villanova Saturday night. Through what we’re sure is a medication haze, he sent this tweet out to Rihanna:

Babe are you single or nah? @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

He immediately questioned his decision:

“Process” stop… I thought you were an ALL STAR https://t.co/MyZk9Lv5wg — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

This isn’t the first time Embiid has taken his shot at Rihanna, and when he made his first All-Star team earlier this year he said he might have to pass on her now.

It’s clear Joel has some conflicted feelings when it comes to RiRi.