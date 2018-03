The Lotte Giants have stumbled out of the blocks, losing all seven of their games to begin the KBO season. A disgruntled fan let first baseman Lee Dae-ho know what he thinks about the slow start by hurling some fried chicken in his general direction.

Dae-ho, a perennial star, is hitting just .240 in his 25 at-bats this year.

The Lotte Giants are on a 7-game losing streak to start the 2018 season. The fans are frustrated. After tonight's loss, an idiot threw a pack of fried chicken to Dae-Ho Lee on his way out of the stadium. (Video from @knnstory on Facebook) #KBO pic.twitter.com/F570F7QFDy — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 31, 2018

This is a person completely out of ideas and, now, completely out of chicken.