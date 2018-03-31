VIDEO: Sister Jean Leaves Loyola Loss Early

Sister Jean won everybody’s hearts this tournament, but when TBS cameras showed her bailing early with 1:39 left and Loyola trailing Michigan by eight points, it was open season on social media. Was it improbable for Loyola to return here? Yes. Impossible? Not quite.

The good news for fans of redemption is that Loyola is in all likelihood returning Clayton Custer, Marques Towns, and Cameron Krutwig next season, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could make another run a year from now.