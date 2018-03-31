MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Willson Contreras Breaks Unwritten Rule of Throwing Baseball Too Hard

The Chicago Cubs dropped a 17-inning game to the Miami Marlins on Friday night but they had some fun along the way. After catcher Willson Contreras jumped on a slow dribbler out in front of the plate and uncorked a 90 mph throw to Anthony Rizzo, the sore-handed first baseman had one question.

Why did you have to throw that so hard?

He expressed this by firing the ball at top speed back to Contreras.

Just two guys having a good time out there. That tends to happen when the division titles and deep postseason runs have been flowing. This happens on a 35-60 team, maybe it’s less pleasant.

