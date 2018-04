It began with a poll. Should Anthony Davis shave his unibrow? This was no ordinary unibrow. It came onto the scene with Davis as he dominated a college basketball season and the NCAA Tournament for Kentucky, and eventually became his nickname. Nevertheless, he persisted:

The people have spoken, time for a little change… pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

Just kidding! It was actually early April Fool’s chicanery

Would be fascinating to learn how much Red Bull paid for this publicity.