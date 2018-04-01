VIDEO: Arike Ogunbowale Hits Amazing Shot to Give Notre Dame National Title

Arike Ogunbowale, for the second straight game, hit the game-winning shot to put Notre Dame over Mississippi State for the women’s basketball national championship. She also hit the game-winner to snap UConn’s undefeated season. What a remarkable moment.
Latest Leads
1hr
Ian Poulter Earns Masters Entry With Playoff Win in Houston
Is it a Ryder Cup year?
7hr
9hr
Rather Than Attend Kentucky Oaks, "Bitter" Rick Pitino Will Pout From Home
Pitino has a horse named Coach Rocks.
10hr
Dick Vitale: Enough With All the Three-Pointers Already
Too much of a good thing.
11hr
Jim Nantz Mispronouncing "Meme" Is Cringeworthy
Oh Jim. Oh no no no.
21hr
Joel Embiid Is Hollering At Rihanna Again
Again with this Joel?
1d
1d
1d
