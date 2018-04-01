NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Arike Ogunbowale Hits Amazing Shot to Give Notre Dame National Title

Arike Ogunbowale, for the second straight game, hit the game-winning shot to put Notre Dame over Mississippi State for the women’s basketball national championship. She also hit the game-winner to snap UConn’s undefeated season. What a remarkable moment.

