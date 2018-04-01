Ian Poulter Earns Masters Entry With Playoff Win in Houston

HUMBLE, TX – Ian Poulter, who said last week after the WGC Dell Match Play that he wasn’t sure he was going to play this week, showed up. Poulter held the lead most of the final round before losing it on the back nine. But he recovered to take Beau Hossler to a playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole at the Houston Open.

Just last week, towards the end of the WGC Match Play, Poulter was told he had earned himself a spot in the Masters when in fact he had not.

“I guess I should never listen to other people,” Poulter said. “When you finish a round of golf and the press and everybody is telling you you’re in the Masters, and then you get a text message 10 minutes before you tee off to correct everybody, to say, oh, we’ve made a mistake. “Not that that’s an excuse or any form or factor, it’s a little disappointing.”

He doesn’t have to worry about that now after securing his first win since 2012.

It must be a Ryder Cup year!