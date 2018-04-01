Rather Than Attend Kentucky Oaks, "Bitter" Rick Pitino Will Pout From Home

If you’re going to own race horses, at some point you’re going to have to make your peace with the state of Kentucky.

Alas, race horse owner and former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has not done so. Pitino, who was fired in October after the FBI corruption case broke, has a filly named Coach Rocks, which will race in the Kentucky Oaks on May 4, right before the Kentucky Derby.

Pitino will not attend, according to ESPN. choosing instead to spend that day pouting about being fired by Louisville. Pitino has vowed never to return to the state of Kentucky and said he won’t make an exception for the Oaks.

“Every night I go to bed, I’m bitter at the U.S. attorney’s office and at the ‘board of traitors’ at Louisville,” Pitino said. “I’m not bitter at the school but at the ‘board of traitors.'”

One of the traitors in question?

The pizza guy.

Rick Pitino likely will have his filly, Coach Rocks, running in the Kentucky Oaks, but tells @BloodHorse he won’t be at Churchill Downs unless “pizza guy” Papa John steps down from Louisville’s Board of Trustees. pic.twitter.com/jM2ClzGg57 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 1, 2018

Coach Rocks won Saturday in Florida.