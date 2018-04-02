5 Things To Know About Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo will now forever be remembered for what he did in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Villanova’s redshirt sophomore guard was brilliant Monday night during the national championship game. He came off the bench to score 31 points and lead Nova to its second national title in three years.

Here’s a look at five things you should know about college basketball’s newest star.

1. He was the consensus top player in the state of Delaware coming out of high school. In fact, he’s one of the most heralded players to ever come out of the state. He’s been nicknamed “The Michael Jordan of Delaware. No, seriously.

2. He led Salesianum High School in Wilmington to consecutive Delaware state championships, and was named Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in 2015.

3. Redshirted as a true freshman after he broke a bone in his right foot eight games into the season.

4. Despite being the team’s first player off the bench, DiVincenzo was fourth on the team in minutes (29.1 per game) and third in scoring (13.0 points per game).

5. Donte loves the 3-ball. Of the 390 field goals he attempted this season, 210 were from beyond the arc. Of his 188 made field goals, 85 were from 3-point range. Those are insane numbers.