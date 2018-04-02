"Get Up" Gets Up

Get Up, the morning show ESPN is hitching a fleet of wagons to, has taken its sweet time getting from inception to on-air product. But that’s all in the past now. The long-circled April 2 date on the calendar has finally arrived and the show is being filmed live from a fancy Lower Manhattan studio.

Let the record show this is how Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle, and Jalen Rose were introduced to mornings.

Nothing like good, clean fun in the 7 a.m. hour.

Whatever the reviews are for today’s first show, it’s important to realize that Get Up will likely look much different next week, next month, and possibly next year. It’s probably not worthwhile to make any huge sweeping judgments after 180 minutes of evidence. There will be changes, both big and small.