Geno Auriemma Once Subtweeted Arike Ogunbowale About Announcing Her School Choices

Arike Ogunbowale was the hero of the Final Four, beating both Connecticut and Mississippi State with jumpers in the final second to give Notre Dame the national title.

Four years ago, she was one of the top recruits in the country and a Connecticut target, when she took to Twitter to announce her choices for college. That apparently didn’t sit well with Geno Auriemma, who responded with his own pithy tweet a few minutes later (via Travis Wilson).

On July 13, 2014 at 6:06 pm, Arike Ogunbowale tweeted her final five colleges she was considering. UCONN was not included on her list. 14 minutes later, Geno Auriemma tweeted. Arike gets the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/RGH6RIUJ5S — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) March 31, 2018

That account used by Auriemma has since been deleted, but some contemporaneous message board posts show that fans were discussing his tweet that day.

Connecticut gets pretty much their choice of top prospects nationally now (none of the best players on this year’s team were from the Northeast as they hailed from Ontario, Nevada, California, and Missouri). But Ogunbowale was one that got away, and she made as big a name for herself in trying to beat the best, rather than join Auriemma’s juggernaut.